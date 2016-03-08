Milan squad announced, Bakayoko, Biglia and Calhanoglu all included

10 May at 14:15

At the end of the final training session at Milanello, Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso released the list of 21 Rossoneri players called up for Fiorentina vs Milan, the 36th game of the season on Saturday 11 May at 8.30pm at Franchi

Goalkeepers: Donnarumma A., Donnarumma G., Reina
Defenders: Abate, Conti, Laxalt, Musacchio, Rodriguez, Romagnoli, Zapata
Midfielders: Bakayoko, Bertolacci, Biglia, Kessie, Mauri
Attackers: Borini, Calhanoglu, Castillejo, Cutrone, Piatek, Suso.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Fiorentina
Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.