Milan squad announced, Bakayoko, Biglia and Calhanoglu all included
At the end of the final training session at Milanello, Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso released the list of 21 Rossoneri players called up for Fiorentina vs Milan, the 36th game of the season on Saturday 11 May at 8.30pm at Franchi
Goalkeepers: Donnarumma A., Donnarumma G., Reina
Defenders: Abate, Conti, Laxalt, Musacchio, Rodriguez, Romagnoli, Zapata
Midfielders: Bakayoko, Bertolacci, Biglia, Kessie, Mauri
Attackers: Borini, Calhanoglu, Castillejo, Cutrone, Piatek, Suso.
