Milan squad announced, Bakayoko, Biglia and Calhanoglu all included

At the end of the final training session at Milanello, Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso released the list of 21 Rossoneri players called up for Fiorentina vs Milan, the 36th game of the season on Saturday 11 May at 8.30pm at Franchi

Goalkeepers: Donnarumma A., Donnarumma G., Reina

Defenders: Abate, Conti, Laxalt, Musacchio, Rodriguez, Romagnoli, Zapata

Midfielders: Bakayoko, Bertolacci, Biglia, Kessie, Mauri

Attackers: Borini, Calhanoglu, Castillejo, Cutrone, Piatek, Suso.