Here is the Milan squad for the match against Juventus, on Saturday at 5pm at Allianz Stadium, where Kessie is back in contention.

Goalkeepers: Donnarumma A., Reina, Soncin.

Defenders: Abate, Calabria, Caldara, Laxalt, Musacchio, Rodriguez, Romagnoli, Strinic, Zapata.

Midfielders: Bakayoko, Bertolacci, Biglia, Kessie, Mauri

Attackers: Borini, Calhanoglu, Castillejo, Cutrone, Piatek, Suso.