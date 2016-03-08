Milan squad for friendly against Feronikeli revealed

New Milan coach Marco Giampaolo has announced the 24 players he is bringing to Milan’s pre-season friendly against Kosovan side Feronikeli tomorrow, with a few notable players absent. New arrival Leo Duarte from Flamengo won’t be on the team sheet alongside Pepe Reina and Franck Kessié, who are both also missing from the squad. However, Milan’s new 20-year-old striker Rafael Leão who arrived from Lille and promising midfielder Lucas Paquetá are both available to play. Here is the full squad being brought to Kosovo:



Goalkeepers: ​G. Donnarumma, A. Donnarumma, Soncin.



Defenders:Calabria, Conti, Gabbia, Laxalt, Musacchio, Rodriguez, Romagnoli, Strinic.



Midfielders: Biglia, Bonaventura, Borini, Brescianini, Calhanoglu, Krunic, Paquetà, Maldini.



Forwards: ​André Silva, Castillejo, Leao, Piatek, Suso.

Apollo Heyes