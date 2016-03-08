AC Milan squad list released ahead of Napoli clash

Milan has released the list of official players for tomorrow's match against Napoli. Present among the 21 Rossoneri called are Musacchio and Kessie, with the absence of Duarte and Rodriguez.The Brazilian central defender has been complaining of pain in his heel, with the full-back living with a knee problem for some time. Full AC Milan squad to take on Napoli:GOALKEEPERDonnarumma A., Donnarumma G., Reina.DEFENCECalabria, Caldara, Conti, Gabbia, Hernández, Musacchio, Romagnoli.MIDFIELDBiglia, Bonaventura, Brescianini, Kessie, Krunić, Paquetá.ATTACKLeão, Maldini, Piątek, Rebić, Suso.Anthony Privetera