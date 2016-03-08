Milan, squad to be given three days rest following Genoa game
04 October at 23:15The Milan squad will have three days off following their league clash against Genoa this weekend, according to Turin based newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com.
The reason for this break could be due to the Rossoneri management wanting time to analyse in depth the current performances by coach Marco Giampaolo and decide his future as Milan coach.
The Rossoneri are currently off to an incredibly poor start to the season, only picking up six points after their first six games, with both victories being against newly promoted sides Hellas Verona and Brescia.
Rumours surrounding the future of Giampaolo are only increasing as he fails to settle in Milan, with some whispers suggesting that the Italian coach will be dismissed if his side fail to win against Genoa, who are currently 18th in the league after an even worse start than the Rossoneri.
Milan are currently 16th in the league table, with disappointing losses against teams such as Torino, Fiorentina and city rivals Inter.
Apollo Heyes
