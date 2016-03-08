Milan, Stade Rennais teenager Camavinga being followed

Milan head of scouting Geoffrey Moncada has identified 16-year-old Angolan talent Eduardo Camavinga as one to follow, according to Calciomercato.comCamavinga is a product of Stade Rennais’ youth academy, breaking into the first team last year, where he played over 350 minutes at only 15 years of age.The teenager is being followed from scouts across Europe due to his incredible talents at such a young age, with many pipping the player to be the next big thing in Europe, following in the footsteps of Kylian Mbappe.Milan will continue following Camavinga this season, although the player is contracted to the side until 2022. The teenager has already made five appearances for Stade Rennais this season, playing the full 90 minutes in each game, already improving on his minutes from last season.Camavinga turns 17 this November and Milan may take a risk and sign the defensive midfielder in the January transfer window.Apollo Heyes