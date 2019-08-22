Milan star Bonaventura delivers good news on 30th birthday

22 August at 15:35
AC Milan midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura has delivered some good news about his fitness on his 30th birthday.

Bonaventura's has struggled with injuries in his last two years at the rossoneri, who have also lacked a creative midfield player like him in the heart of the park whenever he's been injured.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

quando hai trent’anni ma sorridi perché non hai più dolore al ginocchio!! #grazieatutti @acmilan

A post shared by Jack Bonaventura (@jackbonaventura) on


Now fit again, Bonaventura posted a piece of good news on Twitter on his 30th birthday. He said: "When you are thirty, but smile because you no longer have knee pain!"

