Milan star Higuain reveals thoughts on Ibra return
18 October at 14:30On Sunday, AC Milan will face off against Inter Milan in the Milan derby – with Gonzalo Higuain set to play in his first ever Milan derby. The Argentine forward left Juventus for Milan over the summer, in a deal that saw the clubs switch Mattia Caldara for Leonardo Bonucci too.
Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport ahead of the derby, Higuain gave his thoughts on the possible return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic to the club, after it being reported that the iconic Swedish forward could already be ready to leave Los Angeles.
When asked how he would see the arrival of Ibrahimovic, Higuain said the following, “Given that they are things to ask the company, I can only say that I like to share the field with the great players, and he is a great player.”
This suggests that Higuain could be more than ready to work alongside the former PSG, Milan and Manchester United striker.
