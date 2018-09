AC Milan added a lot of much-needed depth to their team over the summer, selling off a lot of deadweight and bringing in some quality players too – Gonzalo Higuain, Mattia Caldara, Bakayoko to name a few. Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Milan’s Spanish winger Suso picked the stand-out signing and explained his joy at returning to the Spanish national team.“It's been years and since I started I felt both the affection of the people and the club. at my ease and the important thing is to do well as a team for a few years not good If Milan can come back great I think so, this year we have this chance ... A great striker has arrived, an expert like Higuain and I think that was what we lacked. In addition, the coach knows what we can give him and knows us.“Here I can feel more comfortable and I like it enough, it is the advantage of playing abroad, but I have the good fortune to play in a country like Italy that is very close, so the change It's so abrupt: going back to Spain is always nice and being with the National team fills me with pride and joy.”For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.