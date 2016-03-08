Milan star on Roma's radar as they consider options for Malcom replacement

The Giallorossi are looking for a new reinforcement for the right wing after the Malcom debacle. Suso has been on Monchi's radar for a long time, and

the 38 million euro buyout clause valid for foreign countries - as verified by calciomercato.com - expired on 15th July. From that day on, anyone who wants Suso must present their proposal to Milan, which continues to ask about 40 million for the Spanish player.



Roma are probing different tracks and Suso is not the only name on the board: there have been surveys also for Leon Bailey (valued 50 million euros from Bayer Leverkusen), David Neres (also rated 50 million, but from Ajax), Mikel Oyarzabal of Real Sociedad (has a 50 million clause), Emil Forsberg of Leipzig and the usual Domenico Berardi.



It is an evaluation period for Monchi, who is taking his time at the moment. He likes Suso, but Milan ask at least 40 million and would prefer to sell him abroad to avoid finding him as an opponent in the league.