Milan still keen on move for La Liga star
18 October at 22:15During the summer, AC Milan were being linked closely with a move for Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa. The Rossoneri leadership saw Correa as the ideal trequartista to present then-new head coach Marco Giampaolo with upon his appointment as head coach after the departure of Gennaro Gattuso in the summer.
However, with the end of the summer, Correa remained with Atletico in La Liga. Milan failed to pay the 50 million euros that Los Colchoneros were demanding for the Argentine and, therefore, he stayed with the club.
Despite this, Mundo Deportivo suggest that Milan could return to pursue Correa in January, with Atletico unsure as to whether or not they would like to keep the player, or sell him.
