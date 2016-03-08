Milan, still looking to sign Juventus defender in January
28 November at 16:15Milan haven’t given up their interest in Juventus defender Merih Demiral, according to a report from today’s paper edition of the Milan based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Rossoneri aren’t interested in acquiring the Turkish defender on loan and neither are the Bianconeri, and therefore both clubs would prefer for a permanent deal in the upcoming January transfer window.
However, the Milanese club are hoping for a discount on the player compared to the €40 million requested by the Turin based club in the summer. The 21-year-old Turkish defender has hardly featured for Juventus so far this season, only appearing once all season in the club’s 2-1 win over Hellas Verona in September.
In his only appearance though, the player showed incredible defensive abilities and the Rossoneri are hoping that he would be a good partner to Alessio Romagnoli. He is contracted to Juventus until 2024.
Apollo Heyes
