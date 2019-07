Among the first to arrive at Milanello, in addition to Daniele Bonera (part of Giampaolo's staff), was Suso. The Spaniard has been heavily linked with an exit, but seems keen on getting started.

AC Milan's pre-season will start today, as Giampaolo will have his first training session with the team. The training should take place at 18:00 this evening, with 29 players called up for it.