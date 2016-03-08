Milan, Suso could leave this month with three Spanish clubs interested
15 January at 16:20Three Spanish clubs are interested in signing 26-year-old AC Milan winger Suso, according to a report from Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how Getafe, Valencia and Sevilla are all keen on the Spaniard, who is contracted to the Rossoneri until 2022. The player has been a regular for the Milanese side since his arrival in 2015 from Liverpool but has never reached the heights many hoped he would. He has struggled this season, despite being given a lot of playing time by both Marco Giampaolo and Stefano Pioli.
Suso has made 16 appearances so far this season for a total of 1361 minutes. In that time the 26-year-old Spanish forward has scored one goal and provided two assists. He has been criticised by both fans and pundits alike this season for his lacklustre performances. The Rossoneri are currently 10th in the league after 19 games.
Apollo Heyes
