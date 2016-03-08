Milan, Suso: "Higuain is a champion. We want the Ucl..."

AC Milan's Suso spoke to Sky Sport after the Milan-Atalanta (2-2) game, here is what he had to say on the matter: " We played great in the first half but then we didn't do well in the second half. Goals? Well I think that I did well against Napoli and Cagliari even if I didn't score. We want the UCL and the season is still very long. Higuain? Everyone knows him, he is a champion and a crucial player for us...". For more news, visit Calciomercato.com.