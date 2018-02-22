Milan, Suso: 'I would like to return to Liverpool one day'

Milan's Suso spoke at length with the Guardian about the campaign and his career.



Suso, how was this season for Milan? They all expected great things from you ...



"It was not an easy season, there were a lot of expectations, we then had a difficult time and since Gattuso arrived everything has improved and we are working to get to Europe".



What has changed with respect to the past in this Milan?



"The company has changed a lot, it has invested in the purchases of many players: it's never easy to change such a great deal, since the beginning of the year we have improved a lot, the team is growing, and then we are many young guys in Milan, a more reason to take time, but we are on the right track ".



You arrived in 2015 without journalists or fans to welcome you, today you are one of the best players in Serie A: what is Milan for you? How did your life change you?



"Milan is an important part of my life and one of the five or six most important clubs in the world: when I came here it was not easy: I did not play much, I went to Genoa on loan because I wanted to do well and to play with Milan team has always been my dream: when I was a child I looked at the champions who wore this shirt ... (smiles, ed.) For me it is a matter of pride to play here and I am very happy to be there. I can say: your dad played in Milan."



On the Milan coach: "Gattuso is impressive, he works 24 hours a day and thinks only of football, he likes work, running, and fatigue: after so many years without Europe, we can now see the light with him, I'm sure he will be a great coach, in no time we see that he is leaving an important mark, and attention: Gattuso is not only charisma, he is tactical, both in the defensive and offensive phase."



Where do you see your future?



"I'm very happy here at Milan, when something came out I always said I wanted to stay because I'm happy with Milan."



Would you go back to the Premier League? Liverpool?



"The football in the Premier is different, I would call it special: I would like to play one day at Liverpool, I grew up there and Liverpool is still a very large club today."