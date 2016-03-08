Milan, Suso is on par with Ronaldo
01 November at 16:00Spanish winger Suso has been a fantastic revelation for AC Milan since he joined the club. After a strong season last season, the Spaniard has lit Serie A on fire once again with a string of very good performances for the Rossoneri. Suso scored Milan’s opener in their 2-1 win over Genoa at San Siro last night, taking his tally to four goals for the season, along with seven assists.
As Opta revealed on Twitter, this means that Suso is now on par with Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of match contributions. Ronaldo has seven goals and four assists, whilst Suso has four goals and seven assists – putting them equal as the top performing players this season in terms of contribution.
11 - Suso (quattro gol e sette assist) e Cristiano Ronaldo (sette gol e quattro assist) sono i due giocatori che in questo campionato hanno partecipato a più reti (11). Santi.— OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) November 1, 2018
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments