Milan, Suso rallies the troops ahead of Roma game - pics

AC Milan played against Napoli twice this past week as they earned a 0-0 draw in the Serie A and a 2-0 win against Carlo Ancelotti's team in the Coppa Italia. Milan star Suso did not play in his sides 2-0 win against Napoli as Gattuso gave him a small break. The Spaniard will be back tomorrow against Roma as he wanted to rally his troops ahead of this big game. You can see what he had to say bellow right here right now on Calciomercato.com.