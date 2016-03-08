Milan, Suso: 'The first Milanese derby is my best moment'
25 October at 20:30Milan forward Suso spoke to Puma Football’s Instagram page via Calciomercato.com today, discussing some of his best memories with the Rossoneri.
“The first game against Inter, it was my first derby with Milan. And I remember scoring two goals and it was also my birthday, so my family and my friends were there. It was the best moment I've had so far.”
The 25-year-old Spaniard joined Milan after his contract expired with Premier League side Liverpool in 2015. Despite coming through Liverpool’s youth academy, he only made 14 appearances for the Reds before his move to the Rossoneri.
Suso has had a slow start to the season, only providing one assist in eight appearances for the Rossoneri, playing the full 90 minutes in each game except one.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments