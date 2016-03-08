Milan, Suso to discuss contract renewal in coming days

07 September at 12:06
Italian Serie A giants AC Milan and star winger Suso will start discussion about the contract renewal in the coming days.

The 25-year-old’s current deal with the Milan-based club runs till 2022 where he is one of the top earners in the squad with salary of €3 million per season.

The idea of renewal of Suso’s contract is still at a very early stage and it will take some time before the negotiations will begin.

It is believed that Suso would like to increase his salary to €5 million per season in the new contract.

