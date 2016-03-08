Milan, Suso will not leave in January
18 October at 14:23Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are unlikely to sell winger Suso in the January transfer window, as per Il Giornale cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Milan-based club are still struggling to balance their books and are likely to be pushed to let few of their players leave in the upcoming transfer window.
There were reports in the media earlier that goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and Suso are likely to be in the list of possible departures, however, as per the latest report, the Spain international is set to stay at the San Siro at least until the end of the season.
Suso has been with the Rossoneri since 2015 when he joined them from the English Premier League outfit Liverpool.
Since then, the 25-year-old has represented Milan in 117 league matches, where he has scored 20 goals for the club.
In the ongoing campaign, Suso has represented Milan in seven league matches, where he has only managed to score a single goal.
