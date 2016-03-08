Milan, #SusoOut trending on Twitter following poor performances
21 October at 14:30Milan fans are so unhappy about the performances of 25-year-old Spaniard Suso that the hashtag #SusoOut is trending on Twitter, according to a report from Calciomercato.com.
The Spanish forward, contracted to the Rossoneri until 2022, has become the scapegoat for the Milanese supporters, who are unhappy with his lacklustre performances so far this season. The player has featured in every league game for the Rossoneri so far this season, starting in each appearance, but has failed to score a goal and has only provided one assist all campaign, against Brescia in the Rossoneri’s second game of the season.
The Rossoneri fans are furious that his disappointing performances haven’t led to a drop in squad priority, first from former coach Marco Giampaolo and now coach Stefano Pioli.
Suso joined Milan on a free transfer in 2015, after his contract expired with Liverpool, although the Rossoneri paid a €1.3 million compensatory fee to the Premier League side.
Apollo Heyes
