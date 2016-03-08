Gianluigi Donnarumma could be due a potential benching if his form doesn't recover.

Milan were disappointing on Sunday night once again, with Atalanta managing to earn a a draw at the San Siro thanks to a late Emiliano Rigoni goal.

The Rossoneri led twice, but were pegged back, leaving many doubtful about the Diavolo’s chances of making the Champions League, as they now sit in 12th with only five points.

The young Rossoneri goalkeeper hasn’t exactly shined this season, and while he made good (double) saves against Atalanta but also looking frail when coming off his line.

There were a couple of occasions when the 19-year-old needed to use his feet, and it appears that he is letting his big contract put a lot of pressure on him.

With a former Napoli goalkeeper in Pepe Reina sitting on the bench, Donnarumma’s lack of consistent progress has raised questions.

Rino Gattuso could, if this continues, countenance an eventual substitution, or at the very least resting the goalkeeper in Europa League action.