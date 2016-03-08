Milan target a step away from Arsenal move
18 July at 13:45Dani Ceballos' future is written; the Spanish midfielder will be joining Premier League side Arsenal on loan this season.
Despite interest from both AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur, a phone call with Arsenal head coach Unai Emery has led the Spaniard to choose the Gunners over the other interested parties.
The Real Madrid man will sign for the North London club on loan, with no option to buy, as he does not want to leave Los Blancos permanently.
