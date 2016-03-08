Milan target can leave Real Madrid in January

15 September at 10:30
According to what has been learned by CalcioMercato, Real Madrid are ready to let Dominican forward Mariano Diaz leave the club in January. The forward has fallen out of favour with the club and this will alert both Roma and AC Milan; both clubs having expressed an interest in the striker.

His wage of over 5 million euros per season is somewhat of an issue, however, with neither club possibly being able to take the risk on a player with such high wages, Mariano would have to take a pay cut to join either Italian club.

