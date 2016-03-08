Milan target 'doesn't' want to leave Madrid

AC Milan target Dani Ceballos has poured cold water on the rumours linking him to AC Milan.



The former Betis man told El Chiringuito TV, "When you have players like Kroos or Modric in front of you it is very difficult to find space".



“I don't want to spend more time on the bench because I think my time has come, I have a four-year contract with Real Madrid and I don't expect to leave. My goal is to succeed in winning here in the short term”.



Milan has been linked with the Real Madrid man for some time now with a bid of around € 45-50 million outright, without a loan said to be enough.



Zidane let President Perez know he didn't count on Ceballos, but Florentino would like to see him in the Blancos jersey.



Ceballos, fresh from his success with the Under 21, does not want to know about leaving Madrid.



The Under-21 European Championship winner, took his revenge on Germany, two years after he lost the final in Krakow against Germany. Last night he helped his side beat the Germans to the title in Udine.









