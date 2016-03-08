Milan target €30m Roma midfielder

17 June at 17:00
According to what has been reported by Sky Sport today, AC Milan are expressing an interested in Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Pellegrini was a target of Jose Mourinho at Manchester United last year before the Portuguese coach was sacked and, since then, the Italian has stayed relatively out of the papers. 

However, Milan are now interested in the midfielder, who has a release clause of €30m in his contract with the Giallorossi.

