Milan target former Roma midfielder
13 October at 10:30AC Milan are already getting on with business, arranging the transfer of Lucas Paqueta from Flamengo already; the deal set to officially go through during the winter. Now, it appears the Rossoneri are targeting a new Brazilian to strengthen their squad, this time searching in the central-midfielder department.
According to reports from Il Corriere dello Sport this morning, Milan are interested in signing former Roma and Boca Juniors midfielder Leandro Paredes; who currently plays for Zenit St. Petersburg in the Russian Premier League.
Paredes, 24, would be a strong signing for AC Milan but there are other names in the running too; with Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsey and Cagliari’s Nicolo Barella often linked too. Ramsey’s contract with Arsenal expires in the summer and he has little chance of renewing, whilst Barella is impressing and youthful, earning his first cap for Italy earlier in the week.
