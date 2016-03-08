Milan target linked with move to Turkey
21 June at 10:40Reports from England state that Arsenal star Jack Wilshere could join Turkish side Fenerbahce this summer, despite having drawn strong links with AC Milan.
Wilshere's contract at the Emirates is set to expire at the end of the month and the Englishman has already announced that he will leave the club once his deal at the club runs out.
The British press say that Wilshere is close to a move to Turkish side Fenerbahce, as there are just nine days left for his contract to run out.
Milan have drawn links with the former England international, who couldn't earn himself a call-up to the FIFA World Cup this summer.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
