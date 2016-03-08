Milan target Lo Celso remains coy on his future after speculation links him again to Real Madrid

27 March at 10:15

France Football spoke to Betis’ Giovani Lo Celso: "Real Madrid? At the moment I am a Betis player and I think only of Betis. In the future I don't know what can happen, but I don't think it's time to listen to the rumors.”

Lo Celso was speaking after Argentina scraped past Morocco 1-0 in their international friendly last night, with a late goal from Angel Correa sealing the win. Lo Celso is currently on loan at Betis, from Paris Saint-Germain, and the Spanish club have an option to buy the player at the end of the season. Real Madrid, Barcelona, Tottenham and Milan have all shown an interest in the player and there is speculation Betis may look to sell him immediately after activating the purchase clause, in order to turn a quick profit.

