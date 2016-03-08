Milan target Mariano’s agent confirms departure from Real in January
23 November at 12:55Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid’s out-of-favour striker Mariano Diaz’s agent has confirmed that his client will leave the club on a two-year loan in the January transfer window.
The 26-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Los Blancos in the recent past after failing to cement his spot in the starting XI.
Marian’s agent David Aranda, while talking to Diario AS cited by Football-Italia, has confirmed that the former Lyon striker will leave Santiago Bernabeu in January on a two-year loan deal.
“He will go on loan for two seasons, although we have not yet decided on the club,” he said.
Mariano has been linked with the likes of Italian Serie A giants AC Milan during the summer transfer window.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments