Milan, target of two signings in January
28 November at 09:40Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are interested in making two signings in the January transfer window.
The Milan-based club have been heavily linked with veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the recent past who is set to be available as a free agent in January after his contract with the Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise Los Angeles (LA) Galaxy will come to an end on December 31.
It is believed that the hierarchy of the Milan-based club are quite confident of bringing the former Sweden international back to the San Siro after a gap of nearly eight years.
As per the latest report, Milan are also interested in making a signing to reinforce the defensive department and their preferred choice is league rivals Juventus’ Merih Demiral.
As per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com, the arrival of the Turkish international is set to be financed with the money expected to be generated from the departure of full-back Ricardo Rodrguez.
The report further stated that the 27-year-old has been attracting interest from number of clubs in Germany and has a contract with the Milan-based club till the summer of 2021.
