Milan target Olmo 'glad' with reports of initial offer from Barca
02 January at 17:20Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb’s star midfielder Dani Olmo is happy with reports of concrete interest from Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona.
There have been reports that the Catalan-based outfit are eager to bring the Spain international back to the club in the mid-season transfer window and that they’ve already tabled an initial offer in that regard.
Olmo—who has been linked with the likes of AC Milan in the past—expressed his delight over the reports and revealed that he is keen for a move to a superior league in order to increase his chances of taking part in the upcoming UEFA Euro 2020.
"I'm glad that the rumors are to be converted to a concrete offer and that Barcelona wants to make me go home,” said Olmo while talking to the Esportiu cited by Calciomercato.com. “My goal is to take part in the Euro2020 and it will be difficult for me to achieve that dream if I won’t make a move to a more competitive league in the near future. I also think I am ready for a new step in my career.”
The 21-year-old is highly-rated in the football community and has been attracting interest from number of clubs in Europe.
Olmo has represented Zagreb in 124 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 34 goals along with providing 28 assists.
