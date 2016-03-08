Milan target only wants Inter move
18 June at 15:45According to what has been reported by Sky Sport today, Nicolo Barella only has his mind set on a move to Inter Milan.
In the past few weeks, reports have suggested that Inter's fierce city rivals AC Milan are also interested in the Cagliari youngster, who is currently with the Italy U21 squad at the U21 European Championships.
Barella, 22, is considered to be one of the most talented young central midfielders in Italy at the moment and would be an important foundation for the new era of Inter under Antonio Conte; who has joined the club as head coach to replace Luciano Spalletti.
Barella's arrival, alongside Conte's, will help lead the club into the future; as they attempt to challenge Juventus for the Scudetto and, with signings like these, Nerazzurri fans have a lot to look forward to next season.
