Milan target 'prefers' move to Napoli
29 June at 10:30AC Milan have been officially excluded from this upcoming season's UEFA Europa League and, therefore, their market can truly begin. The exclusion gives the side more time to comply with UEFA's break-even policy in terms of Financial Fair Play and will therefore allow the Rossoneri to spend more this summer.
One of Milan's transfer targets so far has been Fiorentina's French midfielder Jordan Veretout. This week, Fiorentina representatives will meet with both Milan and Napoli to discuss Veretout's future, with La Gazzetta dello Sport reporting that Veretout would prefer a move to Naples over Milan.
This may not faze Milan, however, with the Rossoneri perhaps turning their attention to former Marco Giampaolo protege Dennis Praet from Sampdoria; or even, as reports have suggested this morning, make a 40 million euro bid for Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos. Ceballos, who is also a target of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, has been Milan's top priority since they failed to sign Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira; the North London club asking for too much money compared to what the Milanese side can afford.
