Milan target Saint-Maximin back in contention for Nice after refusing to play last weekend
21 February at 17:00Nice coach Patrick Vieira has spoken today about Allan Saint-Maximin, one of Milan’s top targets in the summer transfer window.
Saint-Maximin declared himself unable to play for the French side last weekend, and was publicly criticized by Vieira in his post-match press conference, following their 3-0 defeat to Angers.
“He will play against Amiens. This is what makes him fascinating, he has a way of playing and being different to others. We love him as he is, we take him with his strengths and his faults.”
Milan have identified Saint-Maximin as a candidate to fill the left wing spot next season, and attempted to sign him in the January transfer window.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
@EddieSwain_
Go to comments