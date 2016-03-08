Milan target Saint-Maximin back in contention for Nice after refusing to play last weekend

21 February at 17:00
Nice coach Patrick Vieira has spoken today about Allan Saint-Maximin, one of Milan’s top targets in the summer transfer window.

Saint-Maximin declared himself unable to play for the French side last weekend, and was publicly criticized by Vieira in his post-match press conference, following their 3-0 defeat to Angers.

“He will play against Amiens. This is what makes him fascinating, he has a way of playing and being different to others. We love him as he is, we take him with his strengths and his faults.”

Milan have identified Saint-Maximin as a candidate to fill the left wing spot next season, and attempted to sign him in the January transfer window.

