Milan target Sampdoria's Jacopo Sala

Kluivert Roma Sala Samp contrasto
03 August at 09:30
AC Milan are already plotting their next market move. After making some smart signings so far this summer, as they attempt to build a foundation for new head coach Marco Giampaolo to work with. Giampaolo joined the club from Sampdoria to replace Gennaro Gattuso and the Rossoneri's latest transfer target comes from their new coach's old club.

Milan are interested in versatile 27-year-old Jacopo Sala; who can play at right-back as well as in the centre of midfield. However, the Rossoneri are first attempting to offload Andrea Conti on a loan basis, to gain valuable first team minutes after two seasons characterised by injury.

