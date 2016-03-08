Milan target Todibo summoned by Barcelona for Spanish Super Cup

AC Milan transfer target Jean Clair Todibo has been summoned by Barcelona for the Spanish Super Cup.The 20-year-old French defender has been summoned for the tournament in Saudi Arabia, with the Blaugrana’s first being against Atletico Madrid on Thursday in the semi-final. The Rossoneri have been hoping to sign Todibo this month, due to his strong defensive potential as well as his lack of play time at the Catalan club this season. He is contracted to the club until 2023.Apollo Heyes