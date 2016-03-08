Milan team news: Kessie out vs Udinese?

Milan will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing defeat last time out when they take on Udinese at San Siro tonight.

However, they will be without midfielder Franck Kessie has suffered pain in the knee and will not be in the matchday squad.

It is expected that Gattuso will go with Biglia and Bakayoko from the start in a three in a midfield that will be completed by Calhanoglu, who is set to make his 50th start for the club.

Milan are currently in 4th but can leapfrog Inter into 3rd with a win.