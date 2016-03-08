Milan, the 2 Premier League managers on the shortlist to replace Gattuso

According to Tuttosport, Milan are already making plans for the post Gattuso era, should the Calabrian coach not secure Champions League qualification in the final 5 games of the season.

Milan currently occupy the final Champions League qualification place, but are far from secure in their position, with Atalanta level on points with them, and Roma just a point behind. Gattuso has also had recent run-ins with the Milan hierarchy, and as a result the club have drawn up a four man shortlist of managers who they could replace their former player with.

At the head of the list, and Ivan Gazidis’ favoured option is Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino. Gazidis is well versed in the Argentine’s accomplishments, from his time as manager director of Spurs’ north London rival, Arsenal.

The other Premier League name on the list is current Chelsea manager, Maurizio Sarri, whose position at Chelsea is similar to that of Gattuso, in that he is involved in a Champions League qualification battle that could potentially cost him his job if his Chelsea side fail to make Europe’s elite competition next summer.

The remaining two names on the list are those of former Juventus, Italy and Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte, and Rudi Garcia, the former Roma manager, now in charge of Ligue 1 Marseille.