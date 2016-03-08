Milan, gamble on Chelsea man has not paid off
05 October at 14:30It is still early in the season but one of the summer’s most disappointing transfers so far has been that of Timouè Bakayoko – who joined AC Milan from Chelsea on loan with an option to buy. The loan will cost Milan €5 million for the duration, whilst there is an option to buy the player for another €35 million – which looks to be some distance away at the moment.
The match against Olympiakos was, once again, another disappointing show for the French midfielder, who has yet to find his real form since he left Monaco for Chelsea in the summer of 2017. The 24-year-old, who Milan head coach Rino Gattuso describes as having ‘major defects’, nearly give Olympiakos a two-goal lead last night before the Rossoneri battled back to emerge 3-1 victors thanks to Patrick Cutrone and Gonzalo Higuain.
Bakayoko is earning around €5 million per season, which, on top of the €5 million loan cost, will see Milan lose out on €10 million this season for the loan of Bakayoko – a damning result given the restrictions of financial fair play and the calibre of Milan’s other midfield targets: Adrien Rabiot and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic for example.
