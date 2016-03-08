Milan, the figures for Piatek and the decision on Todibo
12 January at 13:40AC Milan have clear ideas about the next steps to take this mercato, reports calciomercato.
Begovic in place of Reina and Kjaer for the defense, now the Rossoneri is thinking of defining the situation of Krzysztof Piatek with a final deal expected from next week.
Milan has refused any loan offer, with Tottenham thinking to replace Kane. In addition, it has been explained in these hours to the entourage of the Pole that he will be sold only for around 28/30 million euros. Aston Villa also made an offer around this region but which Piatek has so far not given the go ahead. To date, there is no intention of making discounts or changing the formula.
Milan management has also definitively slowed down the operation for Jean Claire Todibo . The hesitancy of the boy who preferred to keep a repurchase clause in order to return to Barça in the future was understood but not shared, so much so that the Rossoneri froze every aspect and chose to close the Kjaer operation.
All open, but Todibo has lost positions.
Anthony Privetera
