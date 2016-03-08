As ACMilan wait for their UEFA FFP sanctions, their transfer window is pretty much shut. Inter reportedly have interest in Suso but it isn't clear what Milan will do on this front. If the rossoneri do decide to let him go to Inter, they would want Brozovic or Perisic plus cash in return. What about Morata? Well it will all depend on if Milan will play in Europe next season or not. Time will tell as they have a plan A and B...