10 May at 13:50

Milan, how much is the new Elliott management worth? Almost €10 million gross, according to Calcio e Finanza which, citing sources close to the company, reveals the wages of the Rossoneri management. The newcomer Ivan Gazidis is the highest paid of all the senior management, taking home €4 million gross, slightly up on what the South African CEO received at Arsenal (€2.93 million in 2017).

 

Leonardo’s salary does not differ much from that of the CEO: the general manager of the Technical-Sports Area is in second place with a gross package of about €3.5 million. Far below, the Director of Strategic Development for Sport Area Paolo Maldini earns just over half that, with a salary of €1.8 million gross. President Paolo Scaroni was at the bottom of the table, earning around €500 thousand yearly. So in total, the four members of the upper management team cost the club €9.8m per season. 

