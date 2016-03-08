Milan, the Turkish Football Federation stops Rodriguez at Fenerbahce
19 January at 11:00An almost definite sale , after Ricardo Rodriguez and his agent expressed a clear preference to Fenerbahce over Dutch outfit PSV Eindhoven, which guaranteed Milan the same economic conditions.
A short term loan for the remainder of the season with a redemption obligation set at 6 million euros, and a contract of 2.5 million net per season for the Swiss national is what is expected (via calciomercato).
But in the last few hours something has jammed: specifically, the Turkish Federation has not yet granted the transfer to the player , due to the economic situation of the Istanbul club.
GRANA FAIR PLAY -
Under the observation of UEFA for financial fair play issues, Fenerbahce cannot complete Rodriguez's membership until he has given up a player of equal or greater engagement .
The two most suspected players to pack their bags to create the slot to insert the left back coming from the Rossoneri are the German striker Max Kruse and the Nigerian wing-back Victor Moses , the latter whom is the subject of Conte's Inter after the non-arrival from the Rome of Spinazzola.
According to what has been learned from calcioomercato.com , there remains great optimism on the conclusion of the operation , although Fenerbahce have been restricted at the moment, they have stated that they will appeal immediately , and believe that the arbitration will meet quickly.
