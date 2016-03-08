Milan, the two wishes of Mattia Caldara

04 May at 18:30
AC Milan defender Mattia Caldara suffered from injuries this season which stunted his development and meant that he had little game time in his first season with Milan. Caldara joined Milan in a swap deal for Leonardo Bonucci last summer; with Juventus re-signing their former player and giving Milan a bright young talent in the process.

Caldara reportedly has two wishes for the next year: firstly to impose himself as a starter in the Milan line-up, whilst also performing at a high enough quality to earn a starting place in the first XI for Roberto Mancini's national team.

