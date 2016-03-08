Milan thinking of January move for estranged Real Madrid forward
12 November at 21:45Milan are thinking about signing estranged Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz in the upcoming January transfer window, according to a report from Italian media outlet SportMediaset via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Rossoneri will face competition from Qatari side Al-Rayyan for the 26-year-old striker but think he could help solve the club’s attacking woes. Diaz has failed to appear at all so far this season for Los Blancos, only being part of the matchday squad once, where he sat on the bench.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments