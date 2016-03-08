Milan, three midfielders Pioli is keen to acquire in the January transfer window
19 December at 16:20Milan coach Stefano Pioli is hoping to sign a new midfielder in the upcoming January transfer window, with three different names being suggested, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how Pioli wants a strong and physically imposing midfielder to play in front of the defence. The coach is planning to move Ismael Bennacer to a mezzala role, where he impressed with the Algerian national team last summer. Three names are now on the list, although one appears much more likely than the other two.
The first name, the report highlights, is Napoli midfielder Allan. The player is currently in a tough spot with Napoli, due to his role in the players’ revolt earlier this season. Whilst the Rossoneri do appreciate him, it’s unlikely he will be a low-cost option. The second name is former Milan midfielder Tiemoué Bakayoko, who is currently on loan at Monaco from Chelsea. However, a return also seems unlikely considering his cost.
Therefore, the report suggests, the most likely name is unhappy Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka. The 27-year-old Swiss midfielder seems destined to leave the North London club in the upcoming January transfer window due to his damaged relationship with both the club and their fans. Furthermore, he is considered a low cost option, perfect for the club due to their precarious financial situation.
Apollo Heyes
