Milan, three top players likely to be sold in January: the details
18 December at 15:00AC Milan are considering selling three players in January in order to help fix their financial situation, according to a report from Milan based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Rossoneri recognise the need to fix their balance sheets and therefore have specifically identified three players to sell to help the situation. The first of these is 27-year-old Swiss left back Ricardo Rodriguez. The player, who is contracted to the Rossoneri until 2021, hasn’t appeared for the Milanese club since the end of September, due to his subpar start to the season. Considering how little the club are looking to deploy him, he is an obvious choice to be sold in January, with a return to the Bundesliga expected.
The next player is 22-year-old Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie, the report continues. The player, contracted to Milan until 2022, has made 14 appearances for the Rossoneri so far this season, but his performances have been lacklustre compared to last season under former coach Gennaro Gattuso. Napoli, now under the guidance of Gattuso, are reportedly interested in signing him (via Calciomercato.com).
Finally, 26-year-old Spaniard Suso is also likely to be sold by the Milanese club, the report highlights. Contracted until 2022, Suso has also made 14 appearances this season, scoring one goal and providing two assists. Multiple Premier League clubs are interested him (via Calciomercato.it).
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments