Milan to appeal Higuain ban

13 November at 19:15
According to what has been reported by Sky Sport, AC Milan will be appealing against the ban received by Gonzalo Higuain after his dismissal in Sunday’s clash with Juventus. The Argentine forward received a two-game ban today, which will see the striker miss Milan’s games against Lazio and Parma after the international break.
 
Milan will now appeal the ban, in hopes of getting it reduced by a game. However, it is unlikely Milan’s appeal will be accepted after Higuain’s ban comes straight from the sporting judge.
 
